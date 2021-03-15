Godfred Donsah Foundation donates medical equipment to Nsoatre Health Centre

Godfred Donsah Foundation (GDF), in collaboration with Forsports Foundation, a Sunyani-based charity organization, has presented medical devices and consumables to the Nsoatre Health Centre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

The items comprise standard hospital beds, surgical gloves and pillows, syringes, free needles, urinary catheters and bags, aprons, scrubs, and NG tubes, and other consumables.



Mrs Hannah Donsah Kyeremaa, the Executive Director of the (GDF), said the Foundation secured the support through the UK National Police Charity and Collectco, another NGO in the United Kingdom.



She noted access to quality healthcare remained a fundamental human right but regretted most health facilities in rural communities lacked basic medical equipment and devices that would facilitate quality healthcare delivery among the rural population.



Mrs Kyeremaa indicated the foundation had secured and it was set to distribute additional modern sports equipment, wears and other medical devices to educational and health institutions in selected deprived communities in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions by June this year.



Receiving the items, Dr Agyemang Yeboah, Medical Officer and the Head of the Facility, thanked the foundation and its partners for the support, and appealed to other NGOs and philanthropic organisations and individuals to assist the centre.

He said the facility recorded more than 2,000 Out-Patient Department (OPD) cases monthly and needed a scan machine, children ward, and motorbikes to undertake health outreach programmes.



Dr Yeboah observed because of the lack of potable drinking water and staff accommodation, many nurses posted to the area failed to serve in the nine communities in the area had Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds, and appealed to the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly to come to their aid.







The GDF was set up by Godfred Donsah, a Turkey-based Ghanaian international midfielder, a native of Nsoatre to help unearth and nurture the sporting talents of young people, and also to help enhance the general wellbeing of the vulnerable in society.





