Going to IGP to arrest Bryan Acheampong shows your party is weak - Allotey Jacobs mocks NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Chairman for Central Region, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has fired shots at his former political party, the National Democratic Congress, for calling for the arrest of Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Agriculture.

The Minister, addressing supporters of his New Patriotic Party at Mpraeso, emphasized that "it will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC".



"NDC party will collapse...We will show them that we have the men. We have the men!...We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost”, he stressed.



"If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men", he also cautioned.



These statements have been found by the NDC to be treasonable, hence requesting the Police to pick the Minister up.

But to Allotey Jacobs, for the NDC to call for Bryan Acheampong's arrest shows the party is weak.



As an experienced politician, he stated that one key strategy in politics is to "punch" the opponent hard and that is exactly what Mr. Acheampong has done.



To him, Bryan Acheampong was only playing to the gallery to energize the support base for the New Patriotic Party.



"Going to the IGP to tell him to arrest Bryan Acheampong shows your party's weakness. If the NDC says Bryan Acheampong should be arrested, it shows your fear of the future; what is going to happen in the future," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.