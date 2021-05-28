Going to court 'doesn’t make sense' to me - Baba Jamal to Akufo-Addo on burning of excavators

Baba Jamal, former MP for Akwatia

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region, Baba Jamal says there is absolutely no sense in going to court because of burning excavators.

To him, the President is making a mistake by allowing the military to burn confiscated excavators from individuals and companies mining illegally.



“Why don’t we burn houses and other properties when the state seize them?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, noted that the state agencies are justified in destroying confiscated excavators from individuals and companies.



“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise in ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and, in some cases, harsh.”

“I strongly disagree and I would advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of the law is all about,” he said



But Baba Jamal also thinks otherwise – he told NEAT FM’s morning show host, Kwesi Aboagye that the President is misreporting the law.



According to him, “he [President Nana Addo] should rather tell us that he doesn’t trust his people with the seized excavators because of their previous experience, hence, the illegal burning than telling affected people to go to court.”



“This doesn’t make sense to me,” The former NDC lawmaker added.