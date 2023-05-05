Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The presidency has received a reply from international news network Al Jazeera in connection with a demand for retraction and apology of content contained in its Gold Mafia documentary aired on April 14.

Joy News became the second local news outlet, after TV3, to receive a response from Al Jazeera seeking answers to whether they had received a letter from Jubilee House and whether they were going to respond positively.



“We have responded to the letter from the president’s office, correcting some parts of its content and clarifying various points. Since the documentary did not actually allege what the President’s office suggested it did, we will not be apologizing or removing it from publication,” portions of their response to Joy News read.



In speaking to the issue, a Joy News journalist cited sources at the presidency as having confirmed receipt of the reply.



“We have checked with the presidency, yes, they have received this particular response from Al Jazeera but I am told by sources at the Jubilee House that their understanding of the Al Jazeera letter is not a categorical ‘NO’ we won’t be apologizing, we will not retract,” Evans Mensah said.



Speaking on the same show, lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini said the ball was now in the court of the government but that only the president can sue in this case and not the entire executive or the government.

“The presidency cannot sue, it must be an individual within the presidency and as we understand, this will be the president. When you write to seek for retraction or an apology, you are giving the media or individual involved, an opportunity to correct or avoid a legal action.



“So, when they say that we are not retracting or apologizing, it means they have received legal advice… we are not retracting or apologizing, do what you will. When they say that, the next step you can take is to go to court,” he explained.



Government via an April 25, 2023 letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, demanded that Al Jazeera retracts and apologizes for portions of its documentary that suggested that Akufo-Addo had dealings with a self-acclaimed money-launderer and gold smuggler, Canadian Alistair Mathias.



The president’s lawyer, Kow Essuman is on record as stating that the claims by Mathias that – Akufo-Addo was his friend and lawyer were spurious.

Essuman via an April 17 tweet said the president had not been in active legal practice for decades now and that his chambers had also at no point represented Mathias and or his company Guldrest.



