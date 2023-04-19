0
Menu
News

Gold buying agency robbed in Tarkwa

Robbery 1 Armed Robbers The Police are on a manhunt to arrest the robbers

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region

Six armed robbers have attacked K.K Gold, a gold-buying agency in Tarkwa and robbed them of gold and money.

Information gathered by GhanaWeb indicates the robbers entered the agency on Tuesday evening April 18, 2023, pulled guns and asked the workers to lie down, to which they complied.

They made away with all the gold that was bought and an undisclosed amount of money since the workers had not closed to account for the sales made for the day.

The Tarkwa Police Command have been informed and are on manhunt for the robbers to bring them to book.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence