Gold miner declared wanted over US$210,000 fraud

A photo of the suspect, Daniel Ackom Dompreh

The Kaneshie District Court has issued a warrant of arrest for one Daniel Ackom Dompreh, 39 years old for allegedly taken an amount of two hundred and ten thousand US dollars ($210,000) from his victim under the pretext of selling to him a gold concession at Akyem Awisa in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

According to the Police report, the suspect Daniel Ackom Dompreh in April 2018, after taking huge sums of dollars and also promising of securing documents from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) documenting covering the mining concession located at Akropong went into hiding and efforts made to trace him have proved futile.



The Businessman current at large is wanted for the offense of Defrauding by False Pretence contrary to section 131 of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29).



The Police said the suspect who is a native of Akim Awisa of about 5.7 feet tall dark in colour, has black hair, has medium eyes, medium ears, and is stoutly built.



He was last seen on 30th January 2020 in a green long sleeve shirt on a pair of black trousers.

He is believed to be hiding in Koforidua, Akim Awisa, Akim Oda, Ofankor in Accra and Aburi



Akuapem.



The Police, however, are appealing to the general public that anyone who had any information about his whereabouts should kindly contact the police.