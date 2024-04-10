Golden Star Wassa Ltd appoints new CEO

Carl Georg Baker-Duly is the new CEO of Golden Star Wassa Ltd

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

Golden Star Wassa Ltd. (GSWL), a gold mining company in Ghana and a subsidiary of Chifeng Gold, has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Carl Georg Baker-Duly as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Baker-Duly was appointed by the Executive Committee of Chifeng Gold as International Operations Director.



Mr. Baker-Duly is a seasoned mining executive with over twenty-five years of experience in leadership roles in diverse cultural environments with notable mining companies like Anglo-American, AngloGold Ashanti, and Barrick.



His management and technical skills developed from a background in feasibility studies, mine development, and mining operations.



Commenting on Mr. Baker-Duly’s appointments as CEO and International Operations



Director Lydia Yang, CEO of Chifeng Gold, said, “I am confident that under Carl’s leadership, GSWL and the other operations of Chifeng Gold will enter a better phase.”

About Golden Star Wassa Ltd:



Golden Star Wassa Limited (Wassa) is a gold mining company in southwestern Ghana, and it has been in operation since 2003. It commenced production from its surface operation in 2005, and commercial production was achieved at Wassa Underground on January 1, 2017.



In early 2018, Wassa transitioned into an underground-focused operation. In January 2022, Wassa was acquired by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (Chifeng Gold), a publicly listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with more than five operating mines in the Asia Pacific region.



About Chifeng Gold:



Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (Chifeng Gold) is one of the biggest non-state-owned gold mining companies in China. It engages in gold and non-ferrous metal mining in China, Laos, and Ghana. The market cap of the Company is approximately US$4.3 billion.