Golden Star Wassa Ltd presents agro-equipment to support Farmers Day celebration

Some of the agro-equipments presented by the company

Golden Star Wassa Limited has supported the Wassa East, Mpohor and Twiffo Atti-Mokwa District Assemblies with farming equipment, an equivalent of GHC76,370.00, to be used as reward packages for farmers in the upcoming Farmers Day Celebration slated for November 6, 2020.

The items included 6 sowing machines, 130 Wallington boots, 130 cutlasses, 10 bicycles , 50 knapsack sprayers, 5 wheel barrows, and 5 tricycles.



Managing Director of Golden Star Resources, Mr. Shadrack Adjetey Sowah, who presented these items on behalf of management emphasized the commitment the company has in supporting it’s beneficiary districts realise their developmental goals.



“This is an opportunity for Golden Star Wassa Limited to fulfill one of its core values; that is building a strong and permanent relationship with our host communities and the district Assemblies for development. He noted that the support is motivated by a global interest to improving food security and nutrition as stipulated in the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2).



“It is certain that without the work of our farmers, we cannot ralsie the UN SDG 2; which requires that we seek sustainable solutions to end hunger in all its forms by the year 2030, achieve food security and improve nutrition".



In a show of appreciation, the District Chief Executive for Wassa East, Wilson Arthur indicated that Golden Star Wassa Mining has kept to its bargains in terms of supporting local initiatives and supporting development of the beneficiary districts, especially his district.

“I am glad Golden Star has shown that interest to make such strategic investment in agriculture.”



He commended the company for being strategic with its investment and that urged them to keep fate with the local assemblies to promote development of its host communities.



The chief of Akyepim in the Wassa East District of the Western Region, Nana Akomfo Nuamah II, cautioned farmers in the district to shun people who would attempt to influence them to engage in violence during the 2020 elections.



He said with the “onset of the political season some disgruntled people who do not have the development of the area at heart may attempt to buy their votes”.



Nana said if they sell their votes to such people they would regret and blame themselves in future.