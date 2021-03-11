Goldfields Ghana headlines western region Inter-District JHS quiz competition

The quiz competition comes off on March 11

Source: Paul Essien, Contributor

Goldfields Ghana Ltd, will headline the 2021 annual sixth edition of the Western Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition aimed at education among the Municipal and District Assemblies at the basic level is slated to take place on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Wassa Akropong, in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.

The occasion which is under the distinguished Chairmanship of HRH Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II, Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, is sponsored by Goldfields Ghana Ltd as headline sponsors, BCM International Group, Takoradi International Company Ltd (TAQA-TICO), Perseus Gold Mines Ghana Ltd as gold sponsors.



Other supporters include Westfield, Wayoe Engineering and Construction Ltd, Engineers and Planners, Seedco Construction, REF Engineering, BBS Engineering Ltd as well as Office of the Members of Parliament for Ellembelle, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Shama, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Wassa Amenfi East, Prestea Huni Valley, Jomoro and Mpohor constituencies. The others are the Tarkwa Nsuaem, Ahanta West and Wassa Amenfi East Municipal Assemblies.



Key dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include Hon. Mrs. Eunice Jacqueline Buah-Hinneh, Western Regional Representative of the Council of State, Mr. Alfred Baku, Executive Vice President and Head of Goldfields West Africa, Dr. Stephen Kofi Ndede, Managing Director of Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd, Hon. Helena Appiah, MCE for Wassa Amenfi East, Hon. Nicholas Appiah, MP for Wassa Amenfi East Constituency as well as HRH Obrempong Hima Dekyi IXV, Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area and Executive Chairman of the Organising and Planning Committee.



Fourteen Junior High Schools representing their respective Municipalities and Districts are to participate in this year’s event, namely, Wassa Amenfi East (Host), Wassa Amenfi Central, Wassa Amenfi West, Prestea Huni-Valley, Tarkwa Nsuaem (2020 Champions), Mpohor, Ahanta West, Takoradi Metro, Shama, Effia-Kwesimintsim, Wassa East, Nzema East, Ellembelle and Jomoro.

The Executive Chairman for the organising and planning committee HRH Obrempong Hima Dekyi IXV and Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area in a statement issued and signed on Wednesday 10 March, 2021, hinted that the contestants will be quizzed on issues relating to the pre and post Independence era of Ghana, STEM, history, natural resource and environment, critical thinking, chieftaincy and tradition with much emphasis of the Western region, sports and current affairs.



He highlighted that the participating schools will include Peace International School (Jomoro), Christ Leading International School (Ellembelle), St Augustinus JHS (Nzema East), BOPP School Complex (Mpohor), Agona M/A ‘A’ JHS (Ahanta West), Services Basic School (Takoradi Metro), St Martins Anglican JHS (Wassa East), Manso Amenfi Catholic Basic School (Wassa Amenfi Central), RIIS Presby Model School (Wassa Amenfi East), Asanco Model Basic School (Wassa Amenfi West), Ruth ORR Memorial Community School (Prestea Huni-Valley), Tarkwa UMaT Basic School (Tarkwa Nsuaem) and VRA International School (Shama),



Nana Obrempong expressed optimism of witnessing a healthy contest which is aimed at promoting education among the participating Municipal and District Assemblies as well as assured that all the safety protocol measures shall be strictly adhered to and urged coordinators and teachers to ensure that their participants wear their nose masks and wash their hands with soap and running before the commencement of the event.

