Goldstar Air honours Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Goldstar Air, wholly-owned Ghanaian carrier, has honoured Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of the Asante Kingdom with a citation.

The airline company extolled the Asante King for his bold, proactive, and decisive and remarkable leadership skills that has made the Asanteman Kingdom more visible on the world map.



1) The citation was in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the King on his enthronement and as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, the royal throne of the Asante Kingdom.



Mr Eric Bannerman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, led the management and some members of the airline company to pay a courtesy call on the Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, during which he was honoured with the citation.



Mr Bannerman presenting plaque, read the commemorative inscription, which recognizes the bold, proactive, and decisive and remarkable leadership skills of Asantehene which attracted more business and investment opportunities to the area and made them preferred investment destinations.



The Executive Chairman said the honour represents the company’s love to him for ensconcing himself as one of the most revered monarchs in the world: and further declared that the decision to honour His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stems from his overwhelmingly successful headship, direction and great achievements in accelerating Asanteman’s steps forward at an unprecedented pace.

Mr Bannerman touted the rock-solid achievements of the occupant of the golden stool.



He announced the company's desire to name one of its aircraft after the King.



As part of the visit, Goldstar Air presented a quantity of some Covid-19 personal protective equipment to the royal house.



“When you talk about Asanteman today, His Majesty’s eyes light up and he swells with pride of the progress Asanteman is making,“ Mr Bannerman told then Ghana News Agency (GNA) later in an interview.

“It is on the basis of these achievements that Goldstar Air came to bestow on him this honour by naming one of our aircraft after him,” Mr Bannerman added.



The Asantehene, through one of his chiefs, thanked Goldstar Air for the visit and honour, as he wished the airline company success in its endeavours.



The royal gathering gave the traditional shout, called "pre", to acknowledge the gesture of Goldstar Air.



The Ashanti Region is the cultural heartbeat of Ghana. The picturesque and undulating Kumasi is the regional capital, the second-largest city in Ghana and is about 150 miles inland from the Gulf of Guinea.