Gomoa Akyempim chief launches development Foundation

Chief of Gomoa Akyempim, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II

Source: GNA

The chief of Gomoa Akyempim, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, has launched a Development Foundation to invest in the growth and development of Akyempim Traditional Area.

The Foundation, named ‘Obirifo Foundation’, is an initiative of the Chief and seeks to modernize the entire town.



The launch coincided with the 22nd anniversary celebration of Obirifo Ankobea on the throne.



At a durbar to commemorate the occasion, he expressed appreciation to Divisional Chiefs, Odikros and all the people for sharing in his vision to bring development to the Traditional Area.



He said it was about time everyone became more concerned about the development of the area by contributing their quota for the Foundation to achieve its intended purpose.



Obirifo Ankobea also emphasised the need for his people to unite and fight for their share of the national cake to improve their wellbeing and make the place a choice for investors and tourists.

“My hope is that the Foundation becomes the legacy we will leave behind for unborn generations to also enjoy the fruits of it,” he noted and urged all to desist from activities which could derail the objective for which the Foundation was established.



He asked people who were championing the removal of chiefs and sub-chiefs to refrain from such practices because it retired progress.



“Let us all join the development crusade and be good citizens and not spectators so that together we will develop Gomoa to attract investors to partner us in all our endeavours,” he said.



Nana Kumasah Krampah II, the Director of the Foundation, disclosed that the Foundation would raise funds internally and internationally to carry out its projects.



“The Foundation has come to stay and as a people we need to also support its growth with our limited resources and rich expertise towards its sustainability,” he added.

He said Gomoa had a vast land for investment, particularly in mechanised agriculture and entrepreneurship to help employ and retain the youth to contribute to the growth of the area.



Nana Abor Attah III, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, who chaired the event, urged all chiefs to fully support the Paramountcy to better the lot of the entire citizenry.



“The sustainability of the Foundation must be a priority for all of us for our prosperity,” he added.



Later, chairman for the function, Nana Dr Ama Amissah III, Queen Mother of Mankessim Traditional Area, joined Obirifo Ankobea to cut a cake and unveil the Foundations T-shirt, to symbolise the occasion.



The Gomoa Community Rural Bank officials led by Daniel Amane Gyampo, Ag. Manager supported the Foundation with GH¢10,000.00 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.