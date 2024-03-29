Gomoa Central Agenda 111 hospital project 80 percent complete - Project Manager

File photo

Source: GNA

Construction works are progressing steadily on the Agenda 111 hospital project in the Gomoa Central District with 80 percent of the job done, Francis Obeng Acheampong, the Project Manager of ADK Consortium, has said.

“We have only 20 percent left to be done, our expectations are that in the next three months, it would be fully completed and handed over to the government,’’ the project manager said.



ADK Consortium has oversight responsibility for Agenda 111 hospital projects.



Obeng Acheampong, who briefed the media after an inspection tour of the facility at Gomoa Afransi in the Gomoa Central District of the Central region, said all three contractors; China State Engineering, Top International, and Mac Don Engineering were currently at the site working.



He was accompanied by Benjamin kojo Otoo, the Gomoa Central District Chief Executive (DCE), Ernest Quarm, Gomoa Central Presiding Member (PM), and other Assembly staff.



Obeng Acheampong commended the contractors for the quality of work done and expressed optimism that the remaining 20 percent, which is mainly finishing works, would be executed in a sterling manner to deliver satisfactory work.



He added that the next stage was for the contractors to mobilize resources in the form of materials to be brought to the site to speed up the completion of the project.

The Project Manager said the management of ADK Consortium had been holding meetings with contractors almost every week to ascertain the rate of effort they were putting in to finish the project.



He assured the DCE and his entourage that the contractors were poised to finish the work in the next three months as stated earlier and expressed the hope they would put in maximum efforts as required to finish it before the deadline.



He said they had not encountered challenges such as thefts and another labour impasse, which would have impeded the progress of work due to effective mechanisms put in place to enhance the fast track of work.



He said the DCE and Chiefs provided enough acres of land for the project and it had been exhausted without any hindrance.



Otoo, for his part, dispelled rumours peddled by some opposition members that Gomoa Central Agenda 111 Project had stalled due to financial constraints.



The DCE expressed confidence and hope that the next routine visit would be a palatable story to tell people in Gomoa Central and the rest of the country about the successful execution of the Agenda 111 hospital project in the district.