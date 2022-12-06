Gomoa East DCE accounts to constituents

Solomon Darko Quarm, District Chief Executive of East Gomoa District Assembly

Source: GNA

The Gomoa East District Assembly has embarked on a five-day community engagement to give account to community members on completed and ongoing ones the Assembly had undertaken.

The engagement is also to listen to other pressing issues confronting the communities for redress.



On the first day of the engagement, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Area, Mr. Solomon Darko Quarm, and his team visited two communities; Nkwantanan and Dominase where he outlined numerous projects including the construction of education, road and health facilities.



The team as well assessed community support and services.



The Assembly, he noted had provided Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, constructed an assembly block, teachers and nurses’ quarters, provided computer labs with computers, awarded scholarships to brilliant, but needy students, and presented sewing machines to vocational trainees, among others.



At Nkwantanan, he highlighted projects done by the Assembly which included a newly constructed 3-unit classroom block with an ancillary facility, culverts, and electricity extension. According to the chief of Nkwantanan, Nana Obirikafo Gyebu II, Nkwantanan continues to face education infrastructural challenges as some 180 pupils study in one classroom due to inadequate classrooms.

Also, the road network came out as a major challenge with residents calling for its rehabilitation. Nana Gyebu appealed to the Assembly to facilitate the construction of classroom blocks to decongest the few ones to improve teaching and learning in the area.



Also, he touched on the bad road network there and drew attention to the fact that a proposed factory in the community will soon attract bigger vehicles to the area and so the need for the access road to be reconstructed.



On security issues, he said the community would continue to cooperate with the security agencies to help combat crime.



At Dominase, the chief, Nana Okogyedom Safo Kantanka Atta IX, bemoaned the portions of the community which had been dug in a bid to construct drains but were abandoned and called for immediate action to avoid any disaster.



He mentioned lack of educational materials like furniture, teaching aids, and books as some of the challenges of education in the Area.

On health, Nana Kantanka Atta said the community had only one CHPS compound in a deplorable state making quality healthcare delivery difficult.



Reacting, Mr Quarm assured that the Assembly was working to address the challenges affecting education, health, security, sanitation, and road network in the district.



Projects are being carried out at Potsin, Nyanyano, Nyanyano Kakraba, Akotsi Benkyere, Adawukwa, Fetteh, Fetteh Kakraba, Limousine, Buduburam, Takyiman, AprahDominase, Dr. Jesus, Nkwantanan, Kojo Oku and Fiifi Pratt,” he noted.



Specific projects in specific communities include; the construction of girls dormitory and a 12-unit classroom block at Fettehman SHS, and the construction of a 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities each at Takyiman, Nkwantanan, and Amoanda.



Setting up of Rikpatt Company, a 1D1F facility at Akotsi, the construction of a 20-seater institutional toilet at Eduafokwa, a boys dormitory for P Amass, and the construction of a 3-unit classroom block at Potsin, are some of the achievements. Others include the construction of Potsin to Ahombrew road, Buduatta road, reshaping of Potsin to Adzintem road, construction of Bambam bridge and Nyanyano main road