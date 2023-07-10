Gomoa-Effutu land dispute: Four MPs, four MDCEs join forces to resolve impasse

Alex Afenyo Markin, Member of the Parliament of Ghana for the Effutu constituency

Four Members of Parliament (MPs) and four Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) have joined forces in a collaborative effort to resolve the land dispute in Gomoa-Effutu. Their aim is to alleviate rising tensions, promote a peaceful environment, and find a lasting solution to the impasse.

Recognizing the significance of engaging with key stakeholders, including Paramount Chiefs and relevant government bodies such as the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Local Government, and the Ministry of Interior, the MPs and MDCEs are committed to addressing administrative and traditional boundary issues comprehensively.



Addressing the media, Alex Afenyo Markin, one of the MPs involved, emphasized their intention to actively engage with various stakeholders, including the Lands Commission, potential estate developers, and business leaders within the affected areas.



Their objective is to emphasize the importance of caution and adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks, ensuring the protection of all parties involved.



Markin further highlighted that this issue transcends partisan affiliations, requiring a united approach from all political leaders.



With this in mind, the MPs and MDCEs plan to establish a bipartisan committee dedicated to thoroughly investigating the underlying concerns and adopting an impartial and comprehensive approach to resolving the dispute.



"As political leaders, we hold the responsibility of preserving our cultural heritage and ensuring the security of our communities," stated Markin. He reassured the Chiefs within their respective areas that they would utilize their influence and authority to protect their ancestral lands from any unjust encroachment. The MPs and MDCEs remain steadfast in their commitment to maintaining peace, unity, and the well-being of their constituents.

The joint position of the MPs and MDCEs is clear as they indicated that no one, including themselves or any other individual, will be allowed to take away the lands of any Chief. They stand firm in their dedication to protecting the Chiefs' interests and preserving the rich heritage of their communities. The MPs and MDCEs extend their assurances to the Chiefs, urging them to remain calm.



They promise to utilize their influence, authority, and the appropriate government bodies to ensure the safeguarding of ancestral lands from any unjust encroachment.



They call upon all stakeholders, community members, and citizens to join them in fostering an environment of peace, respect, and cooperation.







YNA/WA