Gomoa Nkan residents protest lack of evelopment, threaten to boycott polls

The residents are demanding development from the government

Residents of Gomoa Nkan in the Gomoa West district have staged a protest over the lack of development in the area.

Wearing red bands (Thursday, July 13, 2023), they indicated that they had not received a fair share of the national cake.



The residents, mostly cassava farmers, complained that the area was underdeveloped.



They have demanded that the government build a cassava processing plant in the area to add value to their harvest.



They claim to have made several appeals to authorities about their concerns, but nothing has been done.



Another issue they raised was the increase in teenage pregnancy.



Some men, they lamented, are taking advantage of their financial difficulties by sleeping with and impregnating young girls.

The durbar ground, where the community organises activities, is also in disrepair.



The community also lacks access to adequate public toilet facilities, with some resorting to open defecation.



If their complaints were not addressed, the irate residents threatened to attack the officials who would be coming to the area to conduct elections in 2024.



”This community is struggling. We are not seeking financial assistance, but the area is underdeveloped. We have petitioned authorities to come to our aid, but nothing has changed. We want to warn anyone who is listening that we will not entertain anyone here in 2024,” said a resident.



”The young girls have nothing to do and no form of support, so some of the men take advantage of them and impregnate them,” another said in twi. Parents are concerned about the high rate of teenage pregnancy.



"My daughter is pregnant, and as a poor farmer, whatever money I have goes towards her care. If these concerns are not addressed, we will boycott the elections.”