Gomoa Okyereko accident: The magnitude of this loss is particularly concerning – Passengers association

The Association of Passengers (APG) has empathised with the victims and families of the accident that occurred on the Gomoa Okyereko section of the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

“We recognise that every death is a tragedy, and the magnitude of this loss is particularly concerning. APG extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging that their loss is irreplaceable,” the association said in a statement issued on Wednesday, 31 May 2023, signed by its Convener Afia Kwarteng Asamani.



It further called on the Roads Minister, Kwaku Amoako Atta, the Ghana Highways Authority, National Road Safety Authority - NRSA, along with all relevant authorities, “to take immediate action in rectifying the dangerous situation on the Konongo Ashiayem section of the Kumasi-Accra stretch.”



“We firmly believe that the lives of our members matter, and every accident puts us at risk of becoming victims ourselves,” the association stressed.



Some 16 passengers died in an accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa-Winneba highway in the Central Region.



Twenty others survived but in critical condition at the hospital.



The crash happened on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, around 4:30 am.

It involved a full-to-capacity Yutong passenger bus en route to Accra from Cote d’ivoire and a fuel tanker.



The two vehicles head-on-collided when the bus entered the lane of the tanker in the on-coming direction.



The 16 deceased passengers perished on the spot.



The bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital.



The injured survivors were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.