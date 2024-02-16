Gomoa residents accuse Mankrado of terror, chaos and violence

Some of the chaotic scenes from the UTV video

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

In a recent turn of events in Gomoa in the Central Region, Kwesi Alhaji, purportedly holding the title of Mankrodo, stands accused of orchestrating a reign of terror and violence, leaving a trail of destruction and fear in his wake.

New viral footage viral reports from UTV indicate that a joint force of police and soldiers raided his private residence, only to find it deserted as Kwesi Alhaji had allegedly fled the scene.



The allegations against Kwesi Alhaji are grave, with accusations of ordering his henchmen to demolish properties belonging to land developers, including those of a prominent petroleum engineer.



Eyewitnesses recount scenes of chaos and destruction, with Kwesi Alhaji’s alleged thugs wreaking havoc and causing residents to flee their homes out of fear for their safety.



One resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, described how families had lawfully acquired land in the area, only to face intimidation and violence from Kwesi Alhaji and his associates.



Despite possessing legitimate land title documents obtained from the Land Commission of Ghana, these residents found themselves targeted and their properties destroyed.



The situation has escalated to the point where even government officials have noticed, with Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, publicly condemning Kwesi Alhaji’s actions.

The MP highlighted the injustice of using armed thugs to terrorize innocent landowners and called for an end to such lawlessness.



Furthermore, there are allegations of collusion between Kwesi Alhaji and certain individuals within the government, raising concerns about the impartiality of authorities in addressing the crisis.



Residents fear that the situation will only worsen without decisive action, leading to further unrest and displacement.



In response to the escalating tensions, affected residents are mobilizing to stage a massive demonstration against Kwesi Alhaji and his cohorts.



They are calling on all those who have legitimate land documents to come forward and join them in exposing the injustices perpetrated by Kwesi Alhaji and his followers.



Video footage obtained from UTV highlighted the intensity of the conflict, capturing the clashes between the opposing factions at Awutu Prison junction.

The footage depicts the chaotic scenes as security forces struggle to maintain order amidst the escalating violence.



As the community grapples with the aftermath of Kwesi Alhaji’s alleged reign of terror, there is a pressing need for swift and decisive action to restore peace and security to Gomoa.



The authorities must ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for instigating violence and intimidation are held accountable for their actions.



Failure to do so risks further destabilizing the region and undermining the rule of law.