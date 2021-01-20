Gonja Traditional Council loses powerful Paramount Chief Kusawguwura S.S. Kunkarga I

Paramount Chief for the Kusawgu, His Royal Majesty Kusawguwura Samuel Sulemana Kunkarga (I).

The death has been reported of the Paramount Chief for the Kusawgu traditional area in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region his Royal Majesty Kusawguwura Samuel Sulemana Kunkarga (I).

A statement issued by the Gonja Traditional Council confirming the demise of the chief and burial arrangements reads in part "the sudden demise of the hoe Paramount chief occurred on the 19th of January, 2021 at Kusawgu in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region."



The burial ceremony of the late Kusawguwura will be performed today 20th January 2020 according to the custom and tradition of Gonja

The 3rd and 7th-day funeral rites will be communicated to all Paramount Chiefs in due course.



His Eminence the Yagbonwura therefore expresses his condolences to the Gonja Traditional Council, the Savannah Region House of Chiefs and the Chieftaincy Institution and pray the Soul of the late Paramount Chief rests in perfect peace.