Gonja Youth want registrar of Savannah House of Chiefs out

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Gonjaland Youth Association has served notice of an intended massive demonstration at Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region.

The Public Relations Officer of the Gonjaland Youth Association Mr Mufti Habibu explained to Bole-based Nkilgi FM that the first purpose of the demonstration is that the services of Mr Abutu Kapori as Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council and the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs are no longer needed because he is serving his interests and not the collective interest of Savannah Region and Gonjaland.

The second purpose of the demonstration by the Gonjaland Youth Association is that the 1930 constitution of Gonjas must be reviewed.

Mufti Habibi said the third purpose of the demonstration by the Gonjaland Youth Association is that Yagbonwura’s Palace must be restructured with a modern, purposive administration structure.

The fourth purpose of the demonstration by the Gonjaland Youth Association is the proceedings at the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs and the Jakpa Palace must achieve popular participation across the Kingdom.

The Gonjaland Youth Association will present a detailed petition on the issues that form the basis for their demonstration to all stakeholders including the Jakpa Palace, the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council, the Ministry of Interior and others.

Mufti Habibu urged all Gonjaland Youth Association branches across the country and people from all paramountcy in Gonjaland to participate when the date is out.

