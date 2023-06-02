Gonjaland Youth Association PR Officer survives targeted assassination attempt

File photo

Gonjaland Youth Association's Public Relations Officer, Muftawu Habibu (Mufti), narrowly escaped what appears to be a deliberate assassination attempt on Tuesday, May 30, around 10:48 pm.

The incident took place near Dungu, a location situated some distance away from UDS, Tamale Campus.



According to Mufti's account shared on 3news.com, an unknown assailant on a motorbike targeted his car, opening fire from a distance. However, Mufti managed to evade the attack and flee to safety.



"After noticing a motorbike behind me as I approached the main junction near my house, I grew suspicious," Mufti recounted.



"To ensure my safety, I quickly veered off the road and left the car, just as I heard the sound of a gunshot," 3news.com reports



He continued, "I ran through the nearby bush and eventually reached the Tamale-Kumasi highway. After a few minutes, I noticed several cars parked near my vehicle, with a crowd gathering. I decided to return to the scene."



Mufti promptly contacted friends and family, who provided support and helped him lodge a formal complaint with the Northern Regional Police Command. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

News of the attack spread rapidly, leading to widespread condemnation from the Gonjaland Youth Association and other prominent stakeholders in Gonjaland.



They have called on the police to swiftly conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.



At present, the motive behind the assault remains unclear. This incident comes at a time when Mufti has been actively advocating for reform within the traditional administration of Gonjaland.



The Gonjaland Youth Association and concerned parties stand united in their commitment to ensuring justice and the safety of individuals striving for positive change in the region.



YNA/OGB