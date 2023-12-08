'Good-for-nothing' SP failing to get cases done - NPP Youth Organizer

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha has hit hard at the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, following the latter's rants and raves about the Judiciary and the government's commitment to combatting corruption.

The Special Prosecutor days ago held a press conference expressing his frustrations over treatment of his cases in court.



He warned the increasing numbers of dismissive rulings in corruption cases he sends to the court for adjudication will have serious implications for the nation in the fight against corruption.



“Indeed I have had several calls from well-meaning lawyers admonishing me that they have heard talk that our friends who have been elevated to the bench and presiding over cases in court do not take very kindly to criticism, especially of the public calling out variety as we do. And that if the office persists in the media releases, the judges will gang up against the office and throw out all our cases.



“I do not intend to sound as though I’m predicting doom but we are facing doom. With this development, it will not be long, [before] a suspected murderer or armed robber will boldly walk to court with the unthinkable prayer that the court should injunct law enforcement agencies from investigating him,” Mr. Agyebeng cautioned.



Joining the Thursday panel of 'Kokrokoo' morning show on Peace FM, Salam Mustapha took a brief swipe at the Special Prosecutor while addressing some pertinent issues regarding his party's chances to win the 2024 elections as against the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Explaining that next year's elections will be a battle of track records of the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the NDC presidential candidate, Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, Salam described the opposition leader as a "thief" and wondered why he hasn't been prosecuted by the office of the Special Prosecutor.



"There is no way the NDC can match us. That is the campaign we are coming to do; the comparison of the records. The comparison of the presidential candidates, John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; one came to steal in this country and we all know it," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh who demanded proof for the accusation and providing evidence to back the claim, Salam Mustapha quoted Mr. Mahama's airbus corruption brouhaha that, he noted, was sent to the International Court of Arbitration.



" . . It's because we have a good-for-nothing OSP who is not chasing the case," the NPP Youth Organizer stressed seemingly to explain why the former President is walking freely.



"He should get the cases done," Salam admonished the Special Prosecutor.



