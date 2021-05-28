Good lawyers don't always win cases in court - CJ to new lawyers

Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has called on lawyers to remember that the mark of a good lawyer is not one who is always winning his cases in court.

He said, their job is primarily to solve problems and provide solutions for their clients and organizations without necessarily resorting to litigation.



The CJ made this known at a mini call to the BAR of some 32 new lawyers who have successfully completed their legal education.



“As you commence your pupilage remember that there’s hardly any experienced accomplished successful senior lawyer who did not work long and hard to get the current position,” the CJ noted.



According to him, “If you are going to be learning from them then be willing to exhibit such meritorious quality. Demonstrate a strong work ethic and be ready to make that extra effort. The life of a lawyer may look glamorous but requires a lot of hard work and sacrifice.”

While advising them, the CJ said “Learn to think outside the box because a great lawyer is one who is creative and able to think of reasonable solutions when problems and unique situations arise.”



“Your reputation for meticulous honesty is vital and you must resolve to be honest at all times. Just know that the disciplinary committee and the general legal counsel will not close their eyes to any infractions on your part in the pursuit of your careers.



He said, “you have today become members of a client-centred public profession and must ensure that at all times you work in the interest of your clients, the public good and the country at large.”



The event was also graced by Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, the National President of the Ghana Bar Association Anthony Forson Jnr and some justices of the Supreme Court.