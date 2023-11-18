'Good man' Akufo-Addo blessed me with $2,000 at a critical time in my life – Bernard Mornah reveals

Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, a political activist and a former National Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), has revealed then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo supported him with US$2,000.

According to Mornah who was speaking with Ohenewaa Kesse Boahen on CTV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, then aide to Akufo-Addo, Mustapha Abdul Hamid took him to meet Akufo-Addo.



Bernard Mornah revealed that at the time, he was running for PNC General Secretary and didn’t have a car, so he was going to pick a bus from Neoplan Station to the Congress ground in the Northern Region.



Mustapha Abdul Hamid met him and took him to meet then-candidate Akufo-Addo behind the Odo Rice building at Circle, Accra.



“President Akufo-Addo has been a very good person to me because when I was about running for the general secretary slot of the PNC for the first time, he gave me US$2,000,” he said.



He added that Akufo-Addo wished him well and didn’t even count the money he was giving him.

“Young man, I’m told you’re going to run for general secretary. I wish you all the best... Akufo-Addo then pulled the money. He didn’t count. It was US$2,000,” Bernard Mornah added.



Bernard Mornah further revealed that right after taking the money, he abandoned his Neoplan station movement and opted to rent a car.



He won the election with a landslide victory, beating Dr. Sumtim Togiba to the position and Santua Niagah. He retained the position in 2012.



In 2015 he was elected National Chairman of the PNC making him the youngest National Chairman just like he was the youngest General Secretary when he won the position in 2007.



