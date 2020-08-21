Regional News

GoodAire Africa presents Humidifier to Weija-Gbawe MCE

Joshua Ahalivor (second from right) presenting the Humidifier to the MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Mr Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor has encouraged local entrepreneurs to think of new innovations and be abreast with the current technologies abounding globally.

Mr Patrick Kumor (MCE) gave the advise last Thursday when the management of GoodAire Africa Limited, dealers in humidifiers and disinfectants paid a courtesy call on him to introduce and present to him a Sanz Humidifier with chlorine dioxide tablets.



The reputable company, situated at Dansoman in Accra, was represented by the Managing Director, Mr. Joshua Ahalivor, his wife Mrs Doreen Ahalivor and the Marketing Manager, Mr. Philip Binah.



The group was introduced by the Assembly Member for Tetegu, Mr Bright Adabra, who stated that he being the assembly member for Tetegu with a desire to protect the well-being of the MCE and Mrs. Mercy Quansah, the Municipal Co-Ordinating Director of Weija-Gbawe Municipal, partnered with GoodAire Africa Limited and presented GoodAire Sanz humidifier with chlorine dioxide tablets to the M.C.E and M.C.D office.



Touching on the functions of the humidifier, Mr Joshua Ahalivor stated that it prevents the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens, adding that the chlorine dioxide tablets kill bacteria and viruses whilst purifying the air.

"It produces mist that deodorizes the environment, humidifying and disinfecting your space.



It is a product that can be used by everyone. It's currently used by most of the hospitals, renowned churches, companies, government agencies and most media outlets across the country to fight COVID-19," he said.



Mr Joshua Ahalivor thanked the MCE for the warm reception and assured of his company's determination to be one of the best in the country and also help in the right against COVID-19.



The MCE also expressed gratitude to GoodAire Africa for the kind gesture.

Source: Stephanie Birikirang, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.