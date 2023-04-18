Goodwill messages alone are a misrepresentation of the gospel - Dag Heward-Mills

Leader, United Denominations: Group of Lighthouse Churches, Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills

The Leader of the United Denominations: Group of Lighthouse Churches, Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills, urged believers to be ready for the sacrifices that comes with following Christ.

Speaking to his congregation at the 2023 Good Friday Miracle Service held at the Blackstar square, he said Christians must be ready to deny themselves of certain pleasures for the sake of the cross.



He noted that Christians must be ready to “deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow him”.



To him, a true believer must be willing to stand persecution that comes with Christianity rather that chasing after goodwill messages.



“There is a price. People are not prepared to pay the price. There’s a price to being in ministry. There’s a price to pay to be a Christian,” he said.



He warns that churches who are only interest preaching the blessings of God without talking about the sacrifices that comes with the faith must be avoided by believers.



“Be blessed be blessed. That is a false gospel. Come and be blessed. Come and get blessings when you come to God bless you and bless your business. You bless your marriage you. Bless you, bless you. Come for blessings come from misrepresentation of what God has for us,” he warned.

Dag Heward-Mills, said Although Jesus, who is the leader of the faith, thought his followers that anyone who is not willing to sacrifice for the faith cannot be discipled.



“Jesus rather said a man who comes to me and does not hate his father, his mother, his brother, his sister, his children ye and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple. These are the words of Jesus,” he added.



The evangelist, vehemently described as misrepresentation of gospel, Christians who are only interested in hearing goodwill messages only.



NW/OGB