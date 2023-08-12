Goro boys back to passport office, causing artificial delays - Report

Goro boys manipulate the system and extort their victims

A report by Daily Guide indicates that middle men, popularly called ‘goro boys’ are beginning to infiltrate institutions including the passport offices in recent times, causing artificial delay.

The presence and menace of goro boys became an issue of the past after the introduction of the biometric system which essentially brought some improvement to the passport office.



With the electronic passport system, processes were straightforward and relatively smooth without individuals paying extra for the services of the institution.



But according to a Daily Guide report, the previous situation appears to be returning. They noted that some individuals are taking advantage of persons who are in desperate need of passports and have close deadlines among others.



These persons are made to pay additional fees after paying the initial passport fees to get the service delivered on time; the report continued.

Dailyguide also noted that a similar issue is happening at the Birth and Death Registry where persons are reportedly made to cough up amounts as high as GHC 500 to have their certificates fast-tracked or produced.



Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has been urged to work on the situation to ensure these persons are dealt with and order restored to these offices.



