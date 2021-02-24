Gory KNUST car accident: 1 dead, lecturer and another in critical condition

The driver and lecturer are said to be in critical condition

One person has been confirmed dead while two others including a Lecturer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) are in critical condition after they were involved in an accident.

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Gonja in the Savannah Region Mustapha Mahama who confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com, the incident happened on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at about 10 am.



He revealed that it occurred between Fufulso Junction and Domeabra in the Central Gonja involving a Landcruiser belonging to KNUST with registration number GV 785-14

“The driver is late but the two occupants (Alex champion, Lecturer, KNUST) and Anita Andrews are in very critical condition and have been sent to Tamale Teaching Hospital,” he added.



Though he was unable to tell what caused the accident, he revealed that they were heading to Kumasi from Tamale before the accident indicating that the second injured person is believed to be a staff of the National Accreditation Board (NAB).