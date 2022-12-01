Gory accident on Assin Fosu-Kumasi Highway leaves many passengers in critical condition

Passengers on board the Hyundai Grace bus sustained severe injuries

Source: Elvis Anokye, Contributor

A ghastly accident that occurred on Sunday 27th November 2022 at the Assin Fosu stretch of the Cape Coast-Kumasi Highway involving a Hongvan Tipper Truck and Hyundai Grace left several passengers in critical condition.

Passengers on board the Hyundai Grace bus sustained severe injuries and were rushed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for medical treatment.



Others who were also in critical condition were referred to the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital in Kumasi for intensive care.



The 30-year-old driver in charge of the Tipper Truck with registration number GT-8161-20, Abraham Gimador was traveling from Assin Fosu Township towards Assin Juaso.



While negotiating a curve at a section of the road, the driver in charge of the Hyundai Grace Mini Bus with registration number GW-5167-Z, Emmanuel Amoah, aged 22, at a top speed ended up hitting the tipper truck from behind, according to eyewitnesses.

Consequently, the heavy impact of the speed made the minibus somersault, removing its roof in the process.



The Assin Fosu Divisional MTTD command confirmed the accident to Angel News Reporter Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack and said that some of the passengers who suffered minor injuries have been treated and discharged.



However, the Suspect driver in charge of the Hyundai Grace Mini Bus, Emmanuel Amoah is currently on admission at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital while the suspect driver in charge of the Tipper Truck has been detained to assist in investigation.



Meanwhile, both accident vehicles have been towed to the police station for testing and the accident scene is cleared to ensure vehicular movement.