Gory scenes as three die, five sustain serious injuries in road crash at Atebubu

Atebubu Accident Scene of the accident at Atebubu on April 20, 2023

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At least three people are reported to have died in a gory road crash at Atebubu in the Bono Region.

According to a news report by UTV, at least five people also sustained serious injuries in the crash which happened on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The report indicated that the crash was between a taxi with five people and a private car which had three occupants.

It indicated that the taxi was heading to Techiman from Atebubu, and the private car was heading to Atebubu from Ashanti Mampong.

The crash happened as the two vehicles were trying to avoid a pothole on the road.

The deceased persons include the driver of the taxi, a nursing student who was heading to school, and a mother who were also in the taxi.

The injured persons were taken to the Sunyani Regional Hospital and a health facility in Wenchi.

