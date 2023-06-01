Gospel Musician Ewuraba Eesi donate to orphanage home in Kumasi

Ewuraba Eesi gives the items to the orphanage home

Ewuraba Eesi, an eminent Ghanaian Gospel musician has won the heart of many after making a huge donation to the Remar Orphanage Home in Kumasi.

The multiple award-winning singer, composer, performer and worship leader who has been supporting and donating to the destitute through her Ewuraba Eesi Foundation at this juncture teamed up with her member club known as the Empress Ladies to maximize the number of items for donation.



Some of the items donated to the Remar Orphanage Home included bags of rice, sugar, toilet rolls, drinks, detergents, cooking oils, milk, and packs of water, among other items.



After the donation, kids from the orphanage home could not hide their excitement as they heaped praises on the sensational singer and her entourage. It was a joyous atmosphere.



Speaking to HashimNews following the presentation, Ewuraba Eesi stated that the support is to fulfil one of the core mandates of her ministry, which is to be a blessing to the less privileged in society.

“The ministry is not only about music, I believe as gospel musicians, our lives must positively affect the lives of others and the impact should be directed to these children because they need our physical support,” she said.



Ewuraba Eesi further stated that his ministry intends to extend this gesture to other orphanages in the country, calling on other gospel musicians to contribute in similar ways.



The leadership of Remar Orphanage Home also expressed their profound gratitude to Ewuraba Eesi and Empress Ladies for the kind gesture.