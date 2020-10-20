Gov't, World Bank support CHRAJ with technological equipment

Government, through the Office of the Senior Minister and support from the World Bank, on Monday presented technological equipment to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to aid the execution of its mandate.

The gadgets are monitor screens, laptops, LaserJet printers, photocopy machines, Uninterruptible Power Supply, digital voice recorders, LCD/LED Mini Projectors, scanners, and routers.



The presentation was part of the government’s “Public Sector Reform for Results Project” valued at $35 million.



Government entities expected to benefit from the project under its “Front Line Service Delivery Agencies” are Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Passport office, Births and Deaths Registry and Ghana Immigration Service.



Under its “Parent Ministries,” beneficiaries are the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Local Government and Rural Development; Interior; Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; and Transport ministries.



Beneficiaries making up the Central Management Agencies are CHRAJ, Public Services Commission, Office of Head of Civil Service, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, National Information Technology Agency, and the Office of the Senior Minister.

Mr Robert K. Poku Kyei, the Technical Advisor to the Senior Minister, who presented the equipment on behalf of the Senior Minister, said CHRAJ needed the gadgets to effectively address grievances and complaints.



He said they would also help to improve the Commission's service delivery and enable it to communicate with its regional offices to speed up redress.



Mr Kyei expressed optimism that the equipment would be put to good use to serve its intended purpose.



Mr Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner of CHRAJ, expressed gratitude to the Government for prioritising the role of the Commission in holding public services accountable to deliver on their mandate.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said organisations and the business community were still thriving with technology, which served as a major channel for communication.

The presentation, which was only a component of the support CHRAJ expected from the Office of the Senior Minister, was going to enable the Commission to execute its administrative and justice service mandate, he said.



Mr Whittal said the equipment, among other uses, would also enable stakeholders of the Commission and its regional offices to file their complaints online for speedy redress.



He noted that CHRAJ was prepared to take advantage of the support to build the capacity of its internal staff and staff of the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to improve upon service delivery.