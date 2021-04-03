Gov't alone can't solve problem of youth unemployment - NPP man

Mr Issahaku Kotomah is a Patron of Savanna Region Youth of New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Source: George Sowah, Contributor

Mr Issahaku Kotomah, a Ghanaian entrepreneur who serves as Patron of Savanna Region Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Government to double its effort in creating an enabling environment for the private sector to cure growing youth unemployment in the country.

Speaking to members of the group and some party functionaries at Damongo in the Savannah Region, the former student leader observed that no government can solve the problem of growing youth unemployment without the active involvement of the private sector, especially, Small Scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).



He acknowledged Government efforts in that direction and urged the administration to do more to expand job creation opportunities that can absorb the teeming unemployed youth.



Mr Kotomah also encouraged the youth to get involved in agribusiness by forming companies and working in groups to take advantage of the many Government policies available to them.



According to him, sustainable development can only come about when the youth become employers with innovative technologies.

The youth forum on the theme: 'Empowering the Youth Through Job Creation, the Role of Our Leaders' was organized by the group to discuss prevailing unemployment challenges the youth in the region are encountering and how they and their leaders could work together to address them.



As part of the party's efforts to dominate the newly created region, leaders and functionaries are working hard to ensure youth unemployment, one of the biggest challenges of the region is addressed effectively.



Other functionaries at the event were the Savannah Regional Minister, Managing Director of Ghana Water Company, Dr Cliford Braimah, Daboya Mankragu Member of Parliament, Hon. Alhaji Dei and Salaga North Member of Parliament.