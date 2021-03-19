Gov’t attaches great importance to Food & Agric – Ayorkor Botchwey to FAO Ghana Rep

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for foreign affairs

Government says the establishment of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to achieve the UN recommended ratio of one extension officer to 500 farmers and is currently contributing to the improvement of agricultural production, modernization of agriculture through education to ensure the maximisation of profit to local farmers.

Receiving the letters of credence of the Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to Ghana, Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said plans are far advanced for the revamping of existing mechanization centres geared towards making agriculture attractive to the youth as a sustainable means of livelihood.



She said “Ghana’s agricultural sector has largely been influenced by the valuable technical assistance and advice, proffered in the implementation of programmes and projects in the area of food and agriculture, nutrition and natural resource management.”



She affirmed “that the sector is the largest source of employment in Ghana, comprised of mostly small-holder farmers, whose output are heavily dependent on unpredictable weather conditions, among others” and emphasised “that Government accordingly attaches great importance to developments in the agricultural sector due to its relevance to poverty reduction, which was key to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She elaborated on “the Government of Ghana’s flagship initiatives of ‘Planting for Food & Jobs’, ‘Rearing for Food & Jobs’ and ‘One Village One Dam’, which are all primarily aimed at increasing food production, addressing the issue of food insecurity in the country and the creation of jobs for the youthful Ghanaian population.”



The Foreign Affairs Minister expressed “optimism that under the Ms. Gayden Brown, the FAO Ghana Office will scale-up its collaboration with the relevant MDAs to significantly enhance the benefits that the Government and people of Ghana derive from that vital sector” and assured the FAO Country Representative of Government’s full support and cooperation during her tenure and wish her a fruitful and memorable stay in Ghana.



Governments of Ghana has had growing mutual relationship with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), since the establishment of its presence in the country in 1978.