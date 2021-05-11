Gov’t boosting confidence of farmers and financing institutions – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Government of Ghana is committed to creating the enabling environment to generate the needed confidence for farmers and financing institutions to increase financial resources flow into the agriculture sector, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has said.

Dr Bawumia said while speaking during a virtual launch of the Feed the Future Ghana Mobilising Finance in Agriculture (MFA) activity by the USAID. MFA – spanning 2020-2024, that the best pathway to sustainable growth and development is through agriculture.



“With the realisation that the best pathway to sustainable growth and development is through agriculture, the government is therefore committed to creating the enabling environment to generate the needed confidence for farmers and financing institutions to increase financial resources-flow into the agriculture sector.



“Government will continue its role as a catalyst for ensuring a stable financial environment in a sound macroeconomic environment to promote investment.

“The least government can do is to remove uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment by reducing inflation, lowering lending rates and delivering a stable exchange rate.



“Government through digitalisation is trying to create a better lending environment for financial institutions, hence interventions like the National ID system, National digital address system and mobile money interoperability,” he said.