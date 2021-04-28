Gov’t commended for swift nomination of new special prosecutor

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor nominee

Anti-corruption campaigner, Edem Senanu says he is impressed with the expeditious way that the Government has made a nomination for the role of Special Prosecutor.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame in a letter to the President on April 16, 2021, nominated Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal, Kissi Agyebeng to replace Martin Amidu as the next Special Prosecutor.



Edem, commenting on this happening, educated that the law requires the Government to nominate another person for a special prosecutor in six months after the previous Special Prosecutor has resigned. However, the Government has been able to nominate Kissi Agyebeng in just five months which is impressive.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “I salute the Government for making sure that within the required legal time frame of six months, indeed as we are in the fifth month, they have made a nomination. The candidate appears to be a young upcoming person with quite a bit of experience”, he said.



He, however, shared that he was concerned as to whether the nominee was qualified for the position as required by the law.



“My real concern at the moment will be that I am not quite sure whether Act 959 in section 13 subsection 2a which talks about relevant experience and expertise in corruption and anti-corruption matters have been satisfactorily addressed. The information put out in the public space does not demonstrate his experience with speaking truth to power and holding public officers accountable”, he stated.

Background



Mr Agyebeng will become Ghana’s second Special Prosecutor after Martin Amidu if he is approved.



Per section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), when the position of the SP becomes vacant, the President shall, within six months, appoint another qualified person for that portfolio.