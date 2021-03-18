Gov’t ‘insensitive’ over new taxes – A-Plus

A-Plus, Political activist

Political activist Kwame A-Plus has described the government as insensitive following the introduction of a number of taxes in the 2021 budget statement.

The government introduced a Covid-19 levy, financial sector cleanup levy, and two others as part of measures to shore up revenue.



The new proposed levy will become a one percentage point increase on both the existing VAT flat rate and a National Health Insurance Scheme.



Speaking on the Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, the controversial activist also called out the government for what he said is the deception in the lead-up to last year’s elections.



He said “this coronavirus relief was an opportunity for people to steal from this country. There are so many people who don’t know this, you find people who had so much money, we see them every day. Their parents had money, they’ve grown up, we sit down with them, they are nobody. You know why because their fathers were stealing from poor people.”



He went on “so if Madam Cynthia Morrison will do her own audit, and will listen with an ear which is not a political ear, she will notice that there were people who were stealing food that is meant for poor people and selling it to provision stores.”

A Plus further questioned the free-food government said it provided the less privileged during the Covid-19 induced lockdown last year, saying “they said they cooked food for about 200,000 people a day. Accra sports stadium is 40,000 capacity, so if you are cooking for 100,000 people, you are cooking for three Accra sports stadiums. And where are you going to start cooking that food.”



On free water provided throughout last year, he intimated “I saw something, they said Ghana Water spent some millions, what is the revenue for Ghana Water in a whole year before you give free water that costs that much?”



When asked by host Nana Aba if he thought the government has been insensitive, in this regard, he retorted “very, we couldn’t lock people down and give them food. The government is coming back after people’s jobs have collapsed and all and telling people that ‘pay, because I gave you free water’. That is what you used to win the election.”



Nana Aba further quizzed him if thought the government’s actions were deceptive, he answered “of course, and that is it.”