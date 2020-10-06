Gov’t paid in cedis for the audit of cocoa roads projects – CEO

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO, COCOBOD

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has challenged allegations by the Minority in Parliament that the Akufo-Addo administration spent US$10 million to probe the cocoa roads projects which were awarded under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

According to him, the Minority together with former President Mahama have resorted to speculating figures.



“They are not being factually truthful to Ghanaians. It does not come anywhere near what they are saying. We paid in Ghana cedis and they are making allegations,” JB Aidoo told Joy News on Monday.



He observed that the US$10 million figure the minority quoted is just an allegation to force the COCOBOD to state the exact money spent on the probe.



When asked how much the Government of Ghana spent on the probe, Boahen Aidoo declined to disclose the amount and chose to respond thus: “They have entered the gutters and I wouldn’t want to go there.”

An initial report stated that former President Mahama awarded ghost road projects with the Korkou road project cited as an example.



Joseph Boahen Aidoo completely refused to list the ghost roads in question but insisted that there were overlaps.



“For instance, from here to Circle, the same road was divided into three parts and costing was made. There were some overlaps,” Boahen Aidoo stated, completely dodging the debate.