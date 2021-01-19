Gov't should reexamine coronavirus punishment - Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has appealed to the government to reconsider the punishment meted out to people who flout COVID-19 rules.

Public Relations Officer of the Association, Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi says the punishment is excessive and may also end up congesting the country's prison and eventually aid in the spread of the deadly disease.



Though it is very important for the government to ensure that Ghanaians comply with the COVID-19 protocols, it is also very important to ensure that it does not increase astronomically.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia program, Dr. Adu-Gyasi explained that "there is the possibility that those who will flout COVID-19 protocols may not be able to pay for the fine and may end in prison."



"When this should continue for a period of time, you will have the prisons congested, so we are pleading with the government to reconsider the punishment for COVID-19 protocols flouters," he entreated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, to strictly enforce the mandatory wearing of nose masks as the nation continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic.

During his COVID-19 update on Sunday, January 17, 2021, he added that the police are also to also crack the whip on business owners who continue to illegally operate pubs, beaches, and cinemas, despite the restriction to have them closed over the outbreak.



“I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men, and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport.



“They are also to ensure the closure of all nightclubs, pubs, cinemas, and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies if need be,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.



The directive is hinged on his presidential oath to “dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana, and to do right to all manner of persons”, hence his commitment to protect lives and livelihoods.



He further reminded all Ghanaians that severe punishments exist on our statute books for persons breaking the law on the mandatory wearing of masks.

“Should anyone be arrested by the security agencies disregarding this directive, that person will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law” of the land, he warned.



Watch Video Below:



