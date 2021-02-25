Gov’t should set up free nose mask distribution centers – Dr. Jehu Appiah

Nose mask

Public Health Physician and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Jehu Appiah has appealed to Government to set up facilities to distribute free nose masks to Ghanaians who cannot afford any.

On his accord, there are so many people walking around town not wearing any nose masks because, they genuinely cannot afford them.



He noted that the prices of nose masks are now relatively cheaper and with the increasing number of local manufacturers, the Government can do this without much strain on its finances.



“The Gov’t should set up centres to distribute free nose masks for people who cannot afford them genuinely. Looking at the lives being lost and the Government’s involvement in the production of nose masks which have now become cheap, this is possible”.

He made this known in an interview with Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show aired on Happy 98.9 FM.



Dr. Jehu Appiah argued that after government sets up these free masks distribution centres, it can then put in place strict measures and punishments for citizens who refuse to wear them. “After this is done, any person found not wearing the mask should be punished severely by the government”.



Commenting on conspiracy theories going around about COVID-19 vaccines being bad for humans, he stated, “lots of viruses have been seen in this world but they have all been brought under control because of vaccination. So if we say vaccination is bad, then we don’t know what we are saying. As a Ghanaian, take the vaccine when you get it for your own safety”.