Gov’t urged not to relent in efforts to protect water bodies

A contaminated water body

Government has been urged not to relent in its efforts to protect the country’s forest and water bodies.

The government should continue to put in place stringent measures to control illegal mining activities that polluted water bodies and strengthen sanctions on illegal mining (galamsey) as well as inappropriate mining operations in the country.



Advocate for Social Intervention Ghana (ASIG), a civil society organization, dedicated to the promotion of social justice, which made the appeal said the government needed the support of all Ghanaians to ensure the protection of the country’s forest and water bodies.



A statement signed by Mr. Emmanuel Arthur, Executive Director of ASIG and issued in Kumasi, commended the government for the recent stakeholder consultations to find a national solution to the illegal mining in the country.



It said the stakeholder meeting was a clear demonstration of the government’s efforts to find a lasting solution to the current illegal mining activities, which had become a huge national concern due to its devastating effects on the country’s environment, especially on its forest and water bodies.

The statement however, urged the government to go beyond the consultations and strengthen measures to stop the menace, which was getting out of hand.



It said the pollution of the water bodies was not carried out by illegal miners alone but also those who had permits to mine, but not following the laid down guidelines and regulations.



The statement said most miners who had permits were not following the rules and questioned where such miners deposit their tailings.



The organization appealed to the government to pursue without any fear or favour, the whereabouts of the tailings of the small scale miners, as part of efforts to protect the water bodies.