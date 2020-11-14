‘Gov’t will continue to expand, modernise Armed Forces’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspecting a guard of honour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said it is his responsibility as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to see to the continued expansion and modernisation of the Ghana Armed Forces, in order to enhance its capacity to combat contemporary and future threats effectively.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of military officer cadets of Regular Career Course 60 and Short Service Commission and Special Duties Course 58, on Friday, 13th November 2020, President Akufo-Addo stated that, in view of the growing threats to peace and stability in West Africa, “our actions, in this regard, cannot be business as usual”.



At last year’s graduation ceremony, the President reiterated Government’s commitment to retool the Ghana Armed Forces, and also improve on barracks infrastructure to boost morale and operational efficiency.



Specifically, he also indicated his determination to reconstruct the Ghana Military Academy, and transform it into a world-class institution.



“A year on, I am able to state that the first phase of the reconstruction works of the Ghana Military Academy is almost complete. The renovated Officer Cadets’ Mess and the new Academy Parade Square have been completed, and are fully operational, as we can all see today. The administration block, with its offices and conference rooms, and two-storey classroom block, are all nearing completion,” the President said.



He continued, “The second phase of the project, which includes the construction of an auditorium with 800-seating capacity, an accommodation for cadets and platoon commanders, and a fence wall around the entire Military Academy, with other utility structures, will be completed by December 2021.”



In addition to the developments taking place in the Ghana Military Academy, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that Government is also equipping and rehabilitating training facilities for the Ghana Armed Forces, to help promote effective training.

To this end, he indicated that, three weeks ago, he commissioned a state-of-the-art training facility constructed for the Ghana Navy at Nutekpor, in the Volta Region, adding that the Bondase Training Camp is also going to see a massive facelift, with the provision of additional accommodation and training infrastructure, which will facilitate the training of personnel.



“Government has committed further over two hundred million dollars ($200 million) for the purchase of more armoured vehicles for the Army, and the upgrading of the equipment and surveillance capacity of the security and intelligence agencies,” he assured.



All these investments, according to the President, are to ensure that our men and women in uniform are well equipped and motivated to deliver on their mandate of safeguarding the peace, integrity and security of the nation, as well as maintaining Ghana’s contribution to international peace and security.



To the graduating officer cadets, President Akufo-Addo urged them to maintain a healthy relationship with the civilian population, in line with the tenets of national integration and cohesion.



“I am reminding you, today, that your commission into the Armed Forces places great responsibility on you to guard against the temptation of using the uniform to intimidate your civilian counterparts, who are your natural partners in the development of our nation, and whose taxes provide the means for your sustenance as members of the Armed Forces,” he added.