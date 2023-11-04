Government accountant running for public office - Kwaku Azar points to corruption and galloping inflation

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar)

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare popularly known as Kwaku Azar, a Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana, has criticized the decision of the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, to bid for Parliament whiles in the role.

In a Facebook post on November 3, 2023, Kwaku Azar pondered the implications of a government accountant seeking public office, highlighting potential concerns about corruption and inflation.



According to him, such a move could contribute to issues like corruption and economic instability.



His post read "The gov’t accountant is running for public office & u don’t know why corruption & inflation are galloping. Dey there. Da Yie!"



Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, recently announced his bid to enter Parliament on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He held a rally in Swedru, "leading more than 2,000 supporters of the party on a three-hour health walk through the principal streets of Swedru," the state-run Daily Graphic reported.



The October 30 walk drew supporters who also drummed home the candidature of the Kwaning-Bosompem.

He tasked supporters to remain focused on selling his candidature and refrain from attacking aspirants when nominations are opened in December ahead of primaries scheduled for February 2024.



He also outlined plans he has for the area should he be elected candidate and voted into office after December 2024.



A Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana. He also served on the Boards of Makola Market Company and the Accra Abattoir.



He has lots of International exposures through training and conferences. In 2019, Kwaning-Bosompem received an award in the category of Governance and Civil Leadership Awards of the Year and also ushered into Ghana Leadership Hall of Fame.







