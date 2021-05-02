Government alone can't provide access to education for all - Margaret Kaba

Madam Margaret Kaba, Ayawaso West Municipal Director of Education

Madam Margaret Kaba, Ayawaso West Municipal Director of Education says government alone cannot provide access to quality education for all Ghanaians.

She added that the state needed to partner with the private sector to complement its efforts to achieve better quality education for the people.



Madam Kaba said this at the inaugural ceremony of ‘The New School' at Abelenkpe in the Ayawaso West Municipality 9f the Greater Accra Region.



According to her, there was no better investment that individuals, parents and the nation could make than an investment in the education of the highest possible quality.



Madam Kaba said the Curriculum of the School which included not only a local dimension but also an international perspective and above all, vitality and vision to make the Institution one of the best in the country would help build the pupils to be abreast of international and local trends of development.



Madam Kaba said she was glad the New School was coming to provide quality education to children and the youth in the Municipality.

She said Ghana Education Service (GES) was ready to assist the School to become one of the best centres of academic excellence in the Municipality.



Mr Ali Iddrisu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of The New School, said his vision was to prepare children to face the future with hope, expand opportunities for them to pursue knowledge and acquisition of skills without barriers, owing to the solid foundation they would receive at their formative and teen years at The New School.



He said Schools were the first hotbeds of future leaders and that Ghana needed many more international Schools that would bring the fresh breeze of the Science of modern education to the youth of the country.



Mr Iddrisu said the School would provide training for the children which was unique in character and stature which would make them matured and independent-minded individuals ready to face current global challenges and to do things in an innovative way.



Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, said the significance of education and its quality in any nation's population could not be discounted as was the key to its development.

She said she was much impressed with the owners and management of The New School’s foresight, visionary and ingenious decision to open such state of an art institution in the constituency to help educate local children.



Madam Lydia stated that the management of the School was providing the opportunity to enrich and enhance educational service delivery in the country.



She admonished the staff both teaching and non-teaching to be diligent to exemplify the motto of the School, which was, "Knowledge, Compassion and Leadership".



The MP pledged her support to School and urged the School's management to put more efforts towards girl-child education.