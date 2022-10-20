0
Menu
News

Government already working on Kwabre roads - Akim Swedru MP

Kennedy Nyarko Osei MP for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Chairperson of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko has revealed that there is a contractor currently working on the Kwabre roads in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the new contractor is currently working on the rehabilitation of 10km of town roads in Kenyase, Ntonsu, and Mamponteng.

He says "the previous contractor's contracts had been terminated due to non-performance."

The new contractor, Messrs Knapo Construction has completed 2km of drains in Kenyase and is on-site," he said

He stated that "23km of roads are being procured for the rehabilitation of the Kenyase-Aboasu and Kenyase-Fawode roads. it expected that the procurement process would be completed soon for works to start before the end of 2022," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

The Akim Swedru Member of Parliament said majority of roads, have already been awarded on contract – with a few others still undergoing various procurement stages to enable the contractors to proceed to the site and commence work.”

Background

President Akufo-Addo, on a four-day tour of the Ashanti region, says he doesn’t mind if residents of Kwabre vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Reacting to the threats President Akufo-Addo replied, “no problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me.”

Residents had threatened to vote against the NPP because of the poor condition of their roads.

The President was asked about Kwabre Roads and how bad their roads are during his media engagement this morning at Kumasi-based radio station Otec Fm.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment