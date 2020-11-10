Government being selective in payments – Road contractors

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Some road contractors owed by the government have accused the Roads Ministry of discrimination in debt payments since 2017.

According to them, some of their colleagues were paid 20% of their monies, and even with that they, “they knew somebody in government”.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) says about $1.8 billion is needed to settle debts owed road contractors in the country.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of the GhCCI, Emmanuel Cherry, the debt has been compounded by interest on delayed payment.

Speaking on the Morning Starr road contractor Kwadwo Asomaning told Francis Abban “some of my colleagues were paid about 20% of their monies and even with that they knew somebody.”



“I this country, if someone doesn’t hold your hand and take you to the ministry for your money to be paid, you won’t be paid. Is that how things should be done in this country?”



He added “for the past three years, they’ve been selective payment of road contractors. Is it a crime to be a road contractor in this country? You go for money to fund a project and yet you’re not being paid.”