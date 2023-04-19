Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday, although date of Eid is unknown

Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery

The government has been called out for fixing a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr (Salah) celebrations even though the date for the Muslim festivity is not known.

According to broadcaster Umaru Sanda, the date for the upcoming Salah is expected to be confirmed on Thursday evening, depending on when the new crescent will be sighted.



In a series of tweets shared on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Sanda, who was reacting to the government’s announcement of Monday, April 24, as a holiday because the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration will be on Saturday, April 22, said that the celebration could either fall on Friday, April 21, or Saturday.



“No Muslim is certain when the Eid-ul-Fitr will be! But Ghana's Minister for The Interior has already stated that it'll be on Saturday. I don't blame him. By law, he's supposed to announce a Holiday, days ahead which he does after consultations.



“Muslims know that the Eid could be on Friday or Saturday, depending on whether or not we sight the new crescent on Thursday evening.



“Muslims deserve two days holiday for Eid because from the foregoing, if Eid falls on Friday, which is possible, Muslim workers can't celebrate because it's not a holiday!” he wrote.



Earlier, the government, through a statement issued by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, announced Monday, April 24, 2023, as a statutory public holiday to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

According to the statement, the Eid celebration falls on Saturday, April 22, 2023. As a result, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, by an Executive Instrument (EI), has declared Monday, April 24, as a public holiday to be observed throughout the country.



"However, in view of the fact that 22nd April 2023, falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance to Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declares Monday, 24th April, 2023 as an additional Public Holiday,” the statement said.



It further added that the holiday as announced should be observed as such throughout the country.





