Government commits to work with anti-corruption institutions - Chief of Staff designated

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff designated

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff designated on Tuesday said government would continue to work assiduously with anti-corruption institutions to fight against the canker in the country.

She said government over the years had consistently made a significant budget allocation to these institutions to help protect the state's resources.



The Chief of Staff stated at the launch of the 2020 Financial Year Audits on the theme: "Partnering the Audit Service in Protecting the Public Purse: The Role of Stakeholders".



She said the theme was appropriate because the Audit Service reports over the years had contributed immensely in protecting the country's resources.



She said the work of the Service had created awareness and exposed the dangers posed by corruption, which had provided assurance to citizens that public institutions were using public funds prudently.



This, she said have helped to deal with the negative public perception about corruption in public institutions.

She said about 10:00 staff of the Service were empowered through in-service training to enhance their competencies and improve efficiency.



Mrs Osei-Opare said government would continue to collaborate with other state institutions to achieve the constitutional responsibility of eradicating corruption and abuse of power in the country.



Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Director-General, Internal Audit Agency (IAA) urged internal auditors to work with management of public institutions to provide timely reports to the Audit Service for the necessary actions.



He said IAA would continue to work with the Attorney Generals Department to prosecute persons or institutions found culpable of financial infractions.



"The Agency is poised to partner the Audit Service to reduce corruption and ensure that funds were used for the benefit of the citizenry", he said.