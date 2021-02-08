Government committed to improve health infrastructure at Obuasi – MCE

Mr Adansi-Bonah handed over the site for construction of a new office complex for the Obuasi NHIA

Mr. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, Chief Executive of Obuasi Municipal Assembly, has reiterated the government’s commitment to work to improve health infrastructure in the Municipality.

This is to help increase access to quality healthcare and enhance the quality of life of the people in the area.



Mr. Adansi-Bonah stated this when he handed over a site for the construction of a new office complex for the Obuasi Municipal National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), at Obuasi.



The office complex which is expected to be completed in eight months will provide great relief to the Obuasi NHIS, which has been renting office accommodation since 2003.



It will also offer adequate space and convenience to clients who have been visiting the office to transact business.



Mr. Adansi-Bonah pointed out that the construction of the ultramodern office complex only lent credence to the fact that Obuasi had made major strides in terms of providing access to quality healthcare to residents in the Municipality.

Parliament in July 2020 approved a loan agreement of €56.15 million between Ghana and the Deutsche Bank AG and TMF Global Services (UK) Limited to finance the construction of trauma hospitals in Obuasi and Anyinam in the Eastern Region.



The facility would also cater for an Accident and Emergency Centre at Enyiresi Hospital and the rehabilitation of Obuasi Health Centre.



These, when completed, Mr Adansi-Bonah said would add up to the massive investment by the government in the Health sector in the Obuasi Municipality.



He said with the increasing population coupled with the small space at the current NHIS office, the new office would help the NHIS to serve the people well in a congenial environment.



The MCE assured the contractor of the project Mr. Francis Fosu of Brimley Company Ltd, of the Assembly's support to ensure that he delivered the project in the stipulated time- frame.

Madam Elizabeth Odei of the Procurement Directorate of the National Health Insurance Authority said the project when completed would provide the needed space for staff to attend to more clients in a convenient manner.



She said the office, complex which was being funded by the government of Ghana through budget allocation to the National Health Insurance Authority would be completed on time to serve its purpose.



Madam Odei thanked the Municipal Chief Executive and the Assembly for making land available for the office and said it is a demonstration of the Assembly’s commitment to ensure easy access to quality healthcare by the people in the area.