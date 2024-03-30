Government committed to propelling education despite economic challenges – Dr. Yaw Adutwum

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum , Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says despite the country’s economic challenges, the government is committed to rolling out a series of programmes to propel education across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project, which will ensure every SHS student gets a tablet, Dr Adutwum said the government would continue to invest in education, leaving no child behind.



“[Someone] looked at me and said so you are doing all these in the midst of economic challenges, and I said that is what a visionary President does. To ensure that we build a strong and robust education for the economy, this economy will stand the test of time. This is the foundation,” he added.



The project is part of efforts by the government to enhance e-learning and digitisation.

The initiative aims to bolster senior high school education by providing teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content, and electronic devices to all senior high and TVET schools nationwide.



The project aligns with the Ministry of Education’s digitalization agenda for pre-tertiary education. It supports the government’s goal of leveraging technological advancements to prepare Ghanaian students for the 4th Industrial Revolution.



The Ghana Smart School’s project is in fulfillment of the Education for Sustainable Development Agenda which is considered a key driver for rapid socio-economic transformation.