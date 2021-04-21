Government committed to provide enabling environment for rule of law - President Akufo-Addo

Sod cutting to commence the 25 bed room facility complex at Danyame, Kumasi

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo has reaffirmed government's commitment to ensuring an enabling environment for the country's rule of law.

According him it is the will of the government to provide necessary atmosphere for the judicial service to operate. He said government would continue to provide the necessary support for the judiciary which is the major driver for the country's rule of law.



President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo said this on Tuesday when he cut sod for work to commence on a 25 bed room facility complex with toilet, bathroom and kitchen each for the appeals court judges in Danyame, Kumasi.



"It is Government's responsibility to provide an enabling environment for the progress of the rule of law; we must provide the necessary atmosphere so that the Judiciary can work in peace,' President Akuffo -Addo said.



The complex project, estimated at about Gh¢70 million, would be financed by the local government and rural development, and executed by FEDEMS Construction Limited.



Located at Danyame near Ashanti regional coordinating council (RCC), the complex which has been designed by some architect from KNUST, would be a modern structure that would provide a more comfortable apartment for High court and Appeals court judges to host their families.



President Akuffo-Addo cited the existence and practice of a sound judicial system as the basis for the freedom and justice needed for accelerated national growth and development.

"Where there is justice, there is freedom", President said.



Justice, he said, demanded sound structures where all the stakeholders in the Judiciary would be fair and ready to attend to the needs of the people.



President Akuffo-Addo stressed the need for the Executive and Judiciary to support each other to pursue the common agenda of ensuring justice in Ghana.



He said demands on the national coffers made it difficult to satisfy adequately the needs of the Judiciary, but added that the commencement of work on the apartment should be evidence of government's sincerity to address needs of the Judiciary.



Other dignitaries who registered their presence at the ceremony were the Chief Justice, Justice Anim Akwasi Yeboah, Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II and host of many others.